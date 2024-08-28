GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DNA test identifies 36 bodies in Wayanad landslides

Published - August 28, 2024 07:29 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 36 bodies recovered from Chooralmala and Mundakkai areas in Wayanad were identified on the basis of DNA analysis.

The analysis was done at the Forensic Science Laboratory, Kannur, and Wayanad District Collector D.R. Meghashree released the results.

Of the 73 samples collected, 17 bodies and 56 body parts were matched with DNA samples from blood relatives. In one case, multiple body parts were identified as belonging to a single individual.

The government had issued clear guidelines for handling unidentified bodies and body parts, and the procedures were followed in this case. The unidentified bodies and body parts were given a unique identification number, and the DNA analysis was conducted accordingly.

Based on the DNA results, the 36 identified individuals were traced and their addresses and other details verified. The bodies and body parts will be handed over to relatives upon request. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate has been authorised to issue necessary orders for the exhumation of bodies for handing them over to claimants.

Relatives who wish to claim bodies or body parts can contact the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Mananthavady, at 049352-40222. The administration will also provide facilities to relatives who want to perform the last rites at a public graveyard at Puthumala. Additionally, relatives can install identification markers with the name and other details of the deceased at the site.

Related Topics

Kerala / avalanche/landslide / death

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.