DNA test identifies 36 bodies in Wayanad landslides

As many as 36 bodies recovered from Chooralmala and Mundakkai areas in Wayanad were identified on the basis of DNA analysis.

The analysis was done at the Forensic Science Laboratory, Kannur, and Wayanad District Collector D.R. Meghashree released the results.

Of the 73 samples collected, 17 bodies and 56 body parts were matched with DNA samples from blood relatives. In one case, multiple body parts were identified as belonging to a single individual.

The government had issued clear guidelines for handling unidentified bodies and body parts, and the procedures were followed in this case. The unidentified bodies and body parts were given a unique identification number, and the DNA analysis was conducted accordingly.

Based on the DNA results, the 36 identified individuals were traced and their addresses and other details verified. The bodies and body parts will be handed over to relatives upon request. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate has been authorised to issue necessary orders for the exhumation of bodies for handing them over to claimants.

Relatives who wish to claim bodies or body parts can contact the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Mananthavady, at 049352-40222. The administration will also provide facilities to relatives who want to perform the last rites at a public graveyard at Puthumala. Additionally, relatives can install identification markers with the name and other details of the deceased at the site.