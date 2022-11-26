DNA test confirms identity of deceased in Anad murder case

November 26, 2022 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The charred remains of a body that was found in the septic tank of a house at Anad, near Nedumangad, have been confirmed to be that of 33-year-old Sunitha who had ‘disappeared’ nine years ago.

A DNA analysis established the link by matching the DNA profiles obtained from the bones of the deceased with those of her daughters. The findings of the State Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) were submitted before the Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Court VI on Saturday. Sunitha, who hailed from Venkavila, was allegedly murdered by her husband Joy Antony on August 3, 2013.

According to the prosecution, led by additional public prosecutor M. Salahudeen, Joy wanted to get rid of Sunitha, his third wife, to marry again for dowry. He allegedly beat her unconscious using a metal rod, set her body ablaze, and chopped the remains. A sack containing the dismembered parts were found from the septic tank outside Joy’s house two weeks later.

Judge K. Vishnu had come down heavily on the investigation officer, the then Nedumangad Circle Inspector S. Suresh Kumar, for failing to establish beyond doubt that the corpse was Sunitha’s. The court agreed to the prosecution plea to allow the DNA test notwithstanding the objection raised by the defence counsel.

To summon experts

In view of the development, the court accepted the prosecution plea to summon six experts including FSL assistant director (DNA) Sreevidya K.V., assistant director (Molecular Biology) S. Sheeja and assistant director (Serology) Sunitha V.B. in the court for examination on November 28 to prove the veracity of the FSL report.