ADVERTISEMENT

DNA test confirms Bihari couple to be biological parents of abducted child

March 04, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Ending weeks of uncertainty, the two-year-old child, who was abducted two weeks ago, has been confirmed to be the daughter of the Bihari nomadic couple.

According to official sources, DNA tests confirmed the couple to be the biological parents of the girl.

The police have submitted a report to the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare to hand over the child to her parents. The girl has remained under the council’s care since her rescue after being abducted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Hassankutty, the person arrested in connection with the case has been remanded to judicial custody. The police will take the accused to the scene of crime for evidence collection.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US