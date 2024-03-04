GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DNA test confirms Bihari couple to be biological parents of abducted child

March 04, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Ending weeks of uncertainty, the two-year-old child, who was abducted two weeks ago, has been confirmed to be the daughter of the Bihari nomadic couple.

According to official sources, DNA tests confirmed the couple to be the biological parents of the girl.

The police have submitted a report to the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare to hand over the child to her parents. The girl has remained under the council’s care since her rescue after being abducted.

Meanwhile, Hassankutty, the person arrested in connection with the case has been remanded to judicial custody. The police will take the accused to the scene of crime for evidence collection.

