DNA confirms body found at Colachel is of Kiran

The body recovered near the Colachel coast in Tamil Nadu nearly two weeks ago has been confirmed to be that of Kiran, 25, of Naruvamoodu who had gone missing at Azhimala.

The Vizhinjam police said a DNA test done at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology had positively identified the body as that of Kiran. His father had earlier identified a band on Kiran’s wrist, but no other marker on the body could be identified as it was in a highly putrefied state.

The police said the test results had been produced in court. The body would likely be handed over to Kiran’s relatives on Thursday. The search for two more persons in the case would continue.

Kiran had gone to Azhimala with two of his friends to meet a friend whom he had befriended on Facebook. However, her relatives had allegedly confronted them while returning from her home at Azhimala. While his friends were taken away in a car, her brother and another relative took Kiran away on a motorcycle, sources said.

A CCTV camera visual, taken from a camera outside a resort located around 100 m away from the Azhimala beach, showed Kiran running along a narrow path leading towards the sea. The visuals are estimated to be from the time when he escaped from the hold of the girls’ relatives and ran away.