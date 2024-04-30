DMO warns against rise in dengue cases in Malappuram

April 30, 2024 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

District Medical Officer (DMO) R. Renuka has warned people against the increasing incidence of dengue after the recent summer rain in the district. Increased cases of dengue were being reported in the district along with leptospirosis and dysentery in recent weeks.

Dr. Renuka said the number of dengue cases was much more than reported in the summer last year. “With the arrival of the monsoon, the cases may increase further,” she said.

As many as 651 dengue cases have been confirmed since January this year. Most dengue cases were reported from Chungathara, Urangattiri, Pothukal, Kavanur, Areekode, Chaliyar, Thrikkalangodu and Odakkayam panchayats.

Dr. Renuka said an intensive vector control programme was being planned in May by joining hands with local bodies. Destroying mosquito sources was one of the best ways to prevent dengue, she said.

