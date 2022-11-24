DMO suggests departmental vigilance probe into amputation of boy’s hands

November 24, 2022 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - KANNUR

The Kannur District Medical Officer (DMO) submitted a report to the Directorate of Health Services suggesting a departmental inquiry into allegations by a 17-year-old boy’s relatives that negligence on the part of doctors at the Thalassery General Hospital had resulted in the amputation of his hand.

When contacted, DMO Narayanan Naik said a team under the Deputy District Medical Officer had conducted a preliminary inquiry. The Health Minister had also ordered the Health Secretary to submit a report.

Mr. Naik said the preliminary probe report had been submitted to the Directorate of Health Services. The inquiry found that the orthopaedic surgeon had performed proper and timely surgery. Even he dressed the wounds daily. Later, a complication was detected, and the case was referred to the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital. However, an expert committee has to investigate such cases to find out if there was any negligence, he said. “Hence, in the report, we have suggested that the Directorate of Health Services conduct a departmental vigilance inquiry,” he added.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case of medical negligence against the doctor. The case was registered on a complaint by Sultan’s father. Thalassery Assistant Superintendent of Police P. Nithin Raj is investigating the case.

Sultan, a Plus One student of the Palayad Government Higher Secondary School had suffered a fracture while playing football on October 30.