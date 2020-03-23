Kerala

DMO files case against fake message on social media

Kannur District Medical Officer Narayana Nayak has filed a complaint with the police seeking action against the persons who are spreading false messages through the social media.

The DMO submitted the complaint to District Police Chief Yathish Chandra against a voice message circulated through the social media which said that methane, a harmful substance, would be sprayed from helicopter from 12 noon to 3 p.m on Sunday in all areas of Kannur as a preventive measure against COVID-19.

He requested action against the person who posted the false message.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 23, 2020 1:38:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/dmo-files-case-against-fake-message-on-social-media/article31138345.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY