DMO files case against fake message on social media

Kannur District Medical Officer Narayana Nayak has filed a complaint with the police seeking action against the persons who are spreading false messages through the social media.

The DMO submitted the complaint to District Police Chief Yathish Chandra against a voice message circulated through the social media which said that methane, a harmful substance, would be sprayed from helicopter from 12 noon to 3 p.m on Sunday in all areas of Kannur as a preventive measure against COVID-19.

He requested action against the person who posted the false message.