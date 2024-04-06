DME issues order to reappoint nurse at Kozhikode Medical College

April 06, 2024 10:26 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Director of Medical Education issued an order appointing Senior Nursing Officer P.B. Anitha at the Government Medical College, Kozhikode, on Saturday.

The order comes in the wake of a six-day protest by the nurse demanding that the authorities heed a Kerala High Court order dated March 1 to reinstate her in her previous position at the medical college. Meanwhile, the DME also filed a review petition in the High Court against the order.

Ms. Anitha was transferred to Idukki in November 2023 after she supported the survivor in the ICU sexual assault case and gave a statement before the police as well as the internal inquiry panel under the DME.

She moved the court after her plea against the transfer was not heard by the administrative tribunal. The administrative officer of the medical college refused to take her in despite the court order when she turned up on April 1, following which she launched a protest.

In the past two days, the survivor too joined her and pointed out that Ms. Anitha was being punished for supporting her.

Health Minister Veena George on Friday alleged that Ms. Anitha was transferred due to the supervisory lapse on her part in providing protection to the survivor. “It was the government pleader who told the court that I did my job well. Where does this argument come from now?”, Ms.Anitha responded.

Ms. Anitha expressed joy over the appointment, yet added that she would take it with a pinch of salt. “I will continue the protest till I get the order in my hand,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister told reporters earlier in the evening that the appointment would be subject to the final verdict of the court on the review petition.