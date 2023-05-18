DME issues order to ensure safety of medicos in Kerala

May 18, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Director of Medical Education (DME) Thomas Mathew has issued orders directing the principals of government medical college hospitals to strictly implement the decisions taken at a meeting convened by the Health Minister to discuss various issues raised by medicos.

It was on May 12 that the Minister met the medicos who had gone on a spontaneous Statewide strike following the murder of Vandana Das, a house surgeon, at the taluk hospital in Kottarakara. Accordingly, the principals of all government and private medical college hospitals have been asked to conduct security audits in all hospitals where interns and postgraduate medical students are posted as part of residential postings, along with the District Medical Officer (Health) in respective districts.

They have also been asked to identify convenient spaces for setting up police outposts on the campuses. Directives have been issued for the setting up of CCTV cameras in all patient care points and corridors, public address system and emergency alarm systems in emergency departments and patient waiting areas and briefing rooms and counselling rooms near ICUs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The circular also insists that the rule that only one accompanying person be allowed for a patient in wards and two for those patients coming to the emergency department be implemented without fail.

All hospital staff should wear their respective uniforms and ID cards during working hours. The number of the security personnel in charge will be made available to all staff on duty.

The heads of the departments of Psychiatry have been asked to prepare an action plan for improving the mental health of medicos. Principals have also been asked to submit proposals for establishing creches at medical college hospitals and for the young children of residents and staff, which has to be submitted to the department of Women and Children.

The action-taken reports are to be furnished by the medical college hospitals within a week.