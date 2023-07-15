ADVERTISEMENT

DLSA calls for steps to alleviate the woes of Thannikonam residents

July 15, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

 District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) secretary S. Shamnad and  Chirayinkeezhu legal services committee chairman S. Suresh Kumar interacting with a resident of the SC Colony in Thannikonam, Attingal, on Saturday.

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) on Saturday issued directions to redress the deplorable living conditions of the residents of Thannikonam in Attingal.

The order was issued after a delegation led by DLSA secretary and sub-judge S. Shamnad and Chirayinkeezhu legal services committee chairman and district judge S. Suresh Kumar visited the SC Colony of Thannikonam in Nagaroor grama panchayat to take stock of their hapless situation.

Situated on a hilltop nearly 2,000 feet above sea level, the colony accommodates four families who lacked proper housing, well for drinking water and toilet. Besides, the makeshift houses that are located below cliffs faced the possibility of destruction by huge boulders that stand precariously. The judges also raised concern on the threat faced by the residents.

They also took into account the possible difficulties that could be faced in transporting construction materials if the civic body decides to provide assistance in constructing houses. The local community requested the delegation to adopt necessary measures to relocate them to a suitable location.

