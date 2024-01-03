DLRC meet assesses performance of banks in Wayanad

January 03, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - KALPETTA

A District-Level Review Committee (DLRC) meeting, chaired by K. Devaki, Deputy Collector, here on Wednesday assessed the performance of banks in the district for the second quarter of the financial year 2023-24.

The meeting held that various banks had disbursed loans to the tune of ₹4,533 crore during the quarter ended September 30, 2023. This was 65% of the annual credit plan. Of this, ₹1,991 crore was disbursed to the agriculture sector, ₹524 crore to micro, small and medium enterprises, and ₹1,574 crore to other priority sectors including housing and education loans.

Out of the total disbursed loans, ₹4,089 crore was disbursed to the priority sector. Deposits also rose to ₹8,479 crore, P.K. Anilkumar, Divisional Manager, Regional office, Canara Bank, said.

Ms. Devaki released the Potential Linked Credit Plan of the district prepared by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) for the financial year 2024-25. The Suraksha project, supervised by the district administration and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) with financial assistance from NABARD, envisaged to enrol all the eligible persons in social security insurance schemes of the Central government.

Ms. Devaki appreciated banks for the credit-to-deposit ratio of 119%. Banks were asked to provide more agriculture loans and more disbursals under schemes such as the Agricultural Infrastructure Fund.

The officer said instructions had been issued to NABARD and Lead Bank to create awareness on schemes among field-level functionaries of banks.

E.K. Ranjith, Manager, RBI; C.S. Ajith Kumar, Principal Agriculture Officer; and V. Jisha, Assistant General Manager, NABARD, reviewed the performance of banks.

Lead District Manager Bibin Mohan and Canara Bank Chief Manager V.D. Varaprasad spoke.