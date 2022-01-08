DLitt issue: KU VC’s letter validates Oppn. charge

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

08 January 2022 19:44 IST

Syndicate had turned down proposal

Lending credence to the allegations by the Opposition, a letter written by Kerala University Vice Chancellor V.P. Mahadevan Pillai to turn down a proposal by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on awarding the President an honorary doctorate emerged in the public domain on Saturday.

The document validated the charge that statutory provisions were ignored while considering the proposal.

Advertising

Advertising

The latest in a series of ‘leaks’ in the ongoing controversy triggered by allegations raised by the Governor, the handwritten letter was apparently delivered by Prof. Pillai personally at the Raj Bhavan on December 7.

Referring to a meeting with the Chancellor a week before, the Vice Chancellor referred to a discussion he had with “several members of the Syndicate” on the proposal to confer DLitt degree on President Ram Nath Kovind.

“The members of the Syndicate turn it down (sic),” the letter added.

Despite the Governor having not divulged specific details of the discussions he had with Prof. Pillai, the contents of the letter corroborates the former’s claim of matters of national importance having sparked his rift with the government.

Mr. Khan had shot off the strongly-worded letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan a day after he was informed of Kerala University’s disinclination to honour his request.

The Opposition had accused the Vice Chancellor of failing in his duties by rejecting the proposal without placing it before the Syndicate and Senate for discussions.