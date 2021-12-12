DJing fall on hard times amid drug busts

The drug bust at Poovar in which three alleged racketeers were nabbed and many others briefly detained from a resort a week ago dealt a body blow to the bustling hospitality industry

Grabbing headlines for the wrong reasons in recent times, DJ parties face an uncertain future with the hospitality industry jittery over the prospect of impromptu drug raids that could ruin reputations. A spate of show cancellations during the year-end festive season has left DJs worried over the impact the recent narcotics cases could have on their livelihood.

Triggered by the recent drug haul at a rave party in Poovar near here and the suspected narcotics angle in the sensational case relating to the deaths of two models in Kochi, the adversity could hardly have come at a more inopportune time when the industry has been witnessing signs of revival following the easing of the pandemic restrictions. But, the prevailing circumstances has now prompted many to consider other career avenues for sustenance.

“We could be in the midst of our greatest crisis yet,” says Arun S. aka DJ Arun, an industry ‘veteran’ with 15 years of experience behind the turntable. Arun, who donned the chef’s hat and turned to catering during the recent lock down, said the setback is bound to affect not just the disk jockeys (DJ), but also the light and sound, and food and beverage industries.

Vinish Vijay, the chief executive officer of event management firm Connections Entertainment, said a show that was set to feature Bengaluru-based DJ Ivan, a ‘godfather’ to many performers in the country, in Kovalam on Saturday was cancelled on the demand of the venue partner.

Alarmed over the worrying scenario, the community is focused on framing guidelines that would help DJs from becoming unsuspecting victims to drug rackets. Kochi’s Jonathan de Rozario alias DJ Jonathan, secretary of Kerala Disco Jockey Association, said DJs will be advised to ensure law enforcement agencies are informed of events in advance.

Lamenting drug proliferation under the cover of music shows, DJ Charles of Alappuzha demanded steps to cut the supply of narcotics substances at source, rather than hounding performers who considered DJing an art and have made careers through years of dedication. Like Arun, he too has ventured into business – of home decors – as a backup option that could keep him afloat in such trying times.