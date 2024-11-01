GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Divya questioned by police; bail plea to be heard on Tuesday

Published - November 01, 2024 09:21 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Former district panchayat president P.P. Divya was questioned by the Special Investigation team probing the death of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) K. Naveen Babu on Friday after the Kannur Judicial First Class Magistrate Court granted the police her custody for a day.

Following the interrogation, Ms. Divya was taken to the hospital for a medical examination before being brought back to the court under tight security. Ms. Divya did not respond to the questions from the media. She was arrested by the police after the court rejected her anticipatory bail plea.

The Thalassery Sessions Court is scheduled to consider Ms. Divya’s bail plea on Tuesday. On October 17, the police had registered a case of abetment of suicide against her based on a complaint filed by Naveen’s brother, K. Praveen Babu.

