Divulging fascinating facts, Thazhakara panchayat publishes second volume of People’s Biodiversity Register

The Indian black turtle (Indian pond terrapin) was once a common species in Thazhakara grama panchayat in Alappuzha. However, its numbers have dwindled due to “poaching for meat.” Similarly, the populations of Indian garden lizards, barn owls, Indian flying foxes, and plants such as henna and palash have also decreased. Meanwhile, the numbers of rock pigeons, rufous treepies, and other species have increased. The local body boasts 38 sacred groves, 10 paddy polders, and 35 ponds. These details are part of the extensive information available in the second volume of the People’s Biodiversity Register (PBR) prepared by the local body.

Thazhakara has become the first grama panchayat in Alappuzha and one of the first in Kerala to update and publish a comprehensive PBR with the involvement of local communities.

261-page document

It recently submitted the 261-page document detailing the region’s biodiversity, including the identification of resources, discoveries, traditional knowledge, ongoing changes, and the impact of climate change, among other details, to the Kerala State Biodiversity Board (KSBB).

“The first volume of the PBR was published 10 years ago and lacked vital information. The second volume serves as a comprehensive report on the biodiversity across all 21 wards. The three-month survey conducted to prepare PBR was carried out by trained volunteers. It provided valuable insights into various aspects of biodiversity, including medicinal plants and agricultural practices, previously unknown in the region. Detailed information, including photographs and scientific names, is recorded in the register,” says K.K. Viswambharan, convener, Biodiversity Management Committee, Thazhakara grama panchayat.

He says the PBR will play a crucial role in conservation, sustainable resource utilisation, and protection of traditional knowledge.

Based on the register, the local body is in the process of preparing various projects in agriculture, drinking water, and waste management, among other sectors, with a focus on biodiversity conservation and equitable sharing of benefits.

Grama panchayats, municipalities, and Corporations across Kerala are updating the PBR. Besides Thazhakara, three other grama panchayats in the State - Maruthonkara and Kadalundi in Kozhikode and Sreenarayanapuram in Thrissur -- have submitted the updated version of the PBR to the KSBB.

‘First State’

“Kerala was the first State in the country to publish the first volume of the PBR across all local bodies. This document is dynamic, requiring periodic updates on ecosystem details, landscapes, species, and traditional knowledge. The process is ongoing in local bodies throughout the State, with active community participation,” says V. Balakrishnan, member secretary, KSBB.

The KSBB hopes to complete the updation of the PBR in 50% of local bodies in the State before the end of 2024.