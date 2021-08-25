Division Bench of Kerala High Court remits issue of Nadar reservation to single judge

The Bench ordered that the issue be remitted to the single judge for consideration in view of the passing of the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill restoring the power of the State governments to expand the list of other backward class categories

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday closed an appeal filed by the State government against a single judge order staying the inclusion of the Christian Nadar community, other than South Indian United Church (SIUC), in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

The Bench ordered that the issue be remitted to the single judge for consideration in view of the passing of the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill restoring the power of the State governments to expand the list of other backward class categories.

The single judge had earlier stayed the decision of the State government after observing that only the President had the right to expand the list. The court had also held that the government's decision to include the Christian Nadar community in the list went against the spirit of the Supreme Court verdict in the Maratha reservation case.

The State government had submitted that the single judge should have taken note of the fact that Nadars belonging to Christian denominations other than the SIUC had already been included by the Central government in the Central List of OBCs.