Diversification essential for SFCK : Minister

December 23, 2022 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Farming Corporation should diversify and include profitable crops in addition to the traditional rubber, said Agriculture Minister P Prasad here on Friday.

He was inaugurating the golden jubilee celebrations and the renovated registered office of State Farming Corporation of Kerala Limited.

“The welfare of workers will be ensured and special consideration will be given to tribals. SFCK survey for the renewal of lease will exclude the residential area and only land currently used as plantation will be considered for lease. Efforts are also being made to provide drinking water in layams,” said the Minister.

Finance Minister K. N Balagopal, who was distributing cards to selected workers of the corporation, said Rs 500 crore has been allocated to provide minimum price for rubber.

“Fruits should also be cultivated in SFCK and more value added products should be marketed. The restoration of layams is under consideration,”he said. K.B.Ganesh Kumar MLA presided over the function while District Panchayat President Sam K. Daniel felicitated the best performing employees and the children of the employees who excelled in their studies. Farming Corporation Chairman K. Sivasankaran Nair, Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation Chairman S. Jayamohan, Horticorp Chairman Venugopal, block-grama panchayat presidents and Forest department officials were present.