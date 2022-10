ADVERTISEMENT

The senior-most voter of the district was honoured by the district administration on the occasion of International Day of Older Persons.

Rajamma, a 91-year-old resident of Pattathanam Nagar, was felicitated by District Collector Afasna Parveen on Saturday. Deputy Collector T.R. Ahmed Kabir, Vadakkevila Village Officer Sivaprasad, and other officials, were also present at the event.