District Veterinary Centre opens outlet for organic products  

November 21, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

 

The District Veterinary Centre, Kollam, has opened a stall for procuring and marketing produce from government and semi-government institutions and farmers.

The stall will be jointly managed by the district panchayat and hospital development committee. Turkey meat and eggs from the Regional Poultry Farm, Kureepuzha, farm fresh chicken eggs from the Chengannur Central Hatchery, duck meat, and eggs from the Niranam Duck Farm, ghee from the government hi-tech dairy farm in Kuriyottumala, Milma milk and dairy products, Kerala State Poultry Development Corporation (Kepco) chicken, meat from the Meat Products of India Ltd (MPI), and organic produce sourced from farmers will be available.

The stall will be functioning from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and there will also be provision for advance booking. Turmeric powder, black pepper, coconut oil, banana, mushroom products, honey, vegetable saplings, and seeds will be sold at government rates. The centre was inaugurated by hospital head D. Shine Kumar and staff council president Kiran Babu presided over the function.

CONNECT WITH US