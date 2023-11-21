HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

District Veterinary Centre opens outlet for organic products  

November 21, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

 

The District Veterinary Centre, Kollam, has opened a stall for procuring and marketing produce from government and semi-government institutions and farmers.

The stall will be jointly managed by the district panchayat and hospital development committee. Turkey meat and eggs from the Regional Poultry Farm, Kureepuzha, farm fresh chicken eggs from the Chengannur Central Hatchery, duck meat, and eggs from the Niranam Duck Farm, ghee from the government hi-tech dairy farm in Kuriyottumala, Milma milk and dairy products, Kerala State Poultry Development Corporation (Kepco) chicken, meat from the Meat Products of India Ltd (MPI), and organic produce sourced from farmers will be available.

The stall will be functioning from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and there will also be provision for advance booking. Turmeric powder, black pepper, coconut oil, banana, mushroom products, honey, vegetable saplings, and seeds will be sold at government rates. The centre was inaugurated by hospital head D. Shine Kumar and staff council president Kiran Babu presided over the function.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.