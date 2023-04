April 09, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A district-level leadership meeting of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) decided to organise various events to mark the second anniversary of the State government.

Adalats will be organised in the district as part of the programmes to address various issues faced by the public. The State-level celebrations will conclude at Putharikandam Maithanam in the capital on May 20, at a public event to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.