District submits ‘Surge management plan’ to KSDMA

As part of COVID-19 containment measures, the district administration has submitted a ‘Preparedness and surge management plan’ for the district to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).
The document outlines strategies that will be adopted by the district in different COVID-19 scenarios that may evolve.
For instance, if the district has 500 active patients on a given day, the aspects such as infrastructure, human resources, testing, and transportation will be managed in a particular way. Or for that matter, if there are 1,000 or even 5,000 patients on a given day, the scenarios can be tackled effectively in a specific manner. All these have been made clear in the document.
The plan is based on predictions drawn from standardised models derived at the State-level. For formulating the plan, the administration has, jointly with the District Medical Office, assessed in detail infrastructure certified as presently functioning/available and ready for take-over.
The district administration also decided to maintain a reserve resource of trained health personnel, including doctors, for COVID management, District Collector Navjot Khosa said on Wednesday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath