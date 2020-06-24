District submits ‘Surge management plan’ to KSDMA

As part of COVID-19 containment measures, the district administration has submitted a ‘Preparedness and surge management plan’ for the district to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).

The document outlines strategies that will be adopted by the district in different COVID-19 scenarios that may evolve.

For instance, if the district has 500 active patients on a given day, the aspects such as infrastructure, human resources, testing, and transportation will be managed in a particular way. Or for that matter, if there are 1,000 or even 5,000 patients on a given day, the scenarios can be tackled effectively in a specific manner. All these have been made clear in the document.

The plan is based on predictions drawn from standardised models derived at the State-level. For formulating the plan, the administration has, jointly with the District Medical Office, assessed in detail infrastructure certified as presently functioning/available and ready for take-over.

The district administration also decided to maintain a reserve resource of trained health personnel, including doctors, for COVID management, District Collector Navjot Khosa said on Wednesday.