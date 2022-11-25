District School Arts Festival in Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram South on track to win championship

November 25, 2022 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Drama contest in progress at the Thiruvananthapuram Revenue District School Art Festival in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

The Thiruvananthapuram South sub-district maintained its lead in the District School Arts Festival on Friday to keep alive its hopes of lifting the overall championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

With 683 points, Thiruvananthapuram South has a decent advantage over Thiruvananthapuram North that bagged 638 points. Kilimanoor was in third position with 620 points, followed by Attingal and Nedumangad with 545 and 533 points, respectively.

Among schools, Carmel EM Girls HSS, Vazhuthacaud, continued its good run to lead the points tally with 233 points. KTCT EM HSS, Kaduvayil, was placed second with 174 points, and RRV GHSS, Kilimanoor, third with 161 points. Government Higher Secondary School for Girls, Cotton Hill, was in fouth position with 151 points.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mimers get ready for a competition at the Thiruvananthapuram Revenue District School Arts Festival in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Drama, mimicry, mono act, mime, Margamkali, Parichamuttu all added to the entertainment value on day four of the festival on Friday. Contestants in drama, mimicry and mime events picked contemporary issues such as drug menace, stray dog menace and communalism as topics.

Some of the winners in the Higher Secondary School category are as follows: Parichamuttu – Little Flower EM HSS, Edava; Mime – Azna Mohammed Z, Government Model Girls HSS, Pattom; Drama – Carmel Girls EM HSS, Vazhuthacaud; and Mimicry – Abhinand S.S., Government HSS, Neduveli.

With competitions going late into the night, the results continued to be updated.

Margam Kali competition in progress at the Thiruvananthapuram Revenue District School Arts Festival in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

There have been 195 appeals in the festival over the past four days.

Valedictory

Curtain will come down on the five-day festival on Saturday. The valedictory and award presentation will be held at Government Higher Secondary School for Girls, Cotton Hill, at 3.30 p.m. Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will open the valedictory. M. Vincent, MLA, will preside. Actor Avantika Mohan will give away the prizes.

More than 7,000 students participated in 300-plus events at the festival held across 12 venues in Government HSS, Cotton Hill; Government Lower Primary School, Cotton Hill; Government PPTTI, Cotton Hill; SSD Shishu Vihar UPS, Vazhuthacaud; and Carmel HSS, Vazhuthacaud.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US