District School Arts Festival in Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram South on track to win championship

November 25, 2022 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Thiruvananthapuram South sub-district maintained its lead in the District School Arts Festival on Friday to keep alive its hopes of lifting the overall championship.

With 683 points, Thiruvananthapuram South has a decent advantage over Thiruvananthapuram North that bagged 638 points. Kilimanoor was in third position with 620 points, followed by Attingal and Nedumangad with 545 and 533 points, respectively.

Among schools, Carmel EM Girls HSS, Vazhuthacaud, continued its good run to lead the points tally with 233 points. KTCT EM HSS, Kaduvayil, was placed second with 174 points, and RRV GHSS, Kilimanoor, third with 161 points. Government Higher Secondary School for Girls, Cotton Hill, was in fouth position with 151 points.

Drama, mimicry, mono act, mime, Margamkali, Parichamuttu all added to the entertainment value on day four of the festival on Friday. Contestants in drama, mimicry and mime events picked contemporary issues such as drug menace, stray dog menace and communalism as topics.

Some of the winners in the Higher Secondary School category are as follows: Parichamuttu – Little Flower EM HSS, Edava; Mime – Azna Mohammed Z, Government Model Girls HSS, Pattom; Drama – Carmel Girls EM HSS, Vazhuthacaud; and Mimicry – Abhinand S.S., Government HSS, Neduveli.

With competitions going late into the night, the results continued to be updated.

There have been 195 appeals in the festival over the past four days.

Valedictory

Curtain will come down on the five-day festival on Saturday. The valedictory and award presentation will be held at Government Higher Secondary School for Girls, Cotton Hill, at 3.30 p.m. Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will open the valedictory. M. Vincent, MLA, will preside. Actor Avantika Mohan will give away the prizes.

More than 7,000 students participated in 300-plus events at the festival held across 12 venues in Government HSS, Cotton Hill; Government Lower Primary School, Cotton Hill; Government PPTTI, Cotton Hill; SSD Shishu Vihar UPS, Vazhuthacaud; and Carmel HSS, Vazhuthacaud.