ADVERTISEMENT

District School Arts Festival begins at Attingal today

December 04, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Over 6,400 students will participate in 307 events at 14 venues at the four-day event

Roshni R K 5997

Close on the heels of the State School Science Festival here, curtain will go up on the District School Arts Festival that will begin at Attingal on Tuesday.

More than 6,400 students will participate in 307 events at 14 venues at the four-day festival. Government Boys Higher Secondary School (HSS), Attingal, will be the main venue. The other venues include Government Girls HSS, District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Town Upper Primary School, DEO Office, and the Government College grounds.

Students from upper primary, high school, higher secondary, and vocational higher secondary streams from the 12 sub-districts in the State will participate. The numbers may increase if students who have appealed the decisions at the sub-district level are taken into account.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaker A.N. Shamseer will inaugurate the festival at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. O.S. Ambika, MLA, will preside. MLAs Kadakampally Surendran, C.K. Hareendran, and K. Ansalan will be present.

Creative contests such as painting, oil painting, story-writing, poetry, and essay writing as well as Arabic and Urdu arts festivals will begin at Government Girls HSS at 9 a.m. Art contests will begin at all venues at 10 a.m. Some of the main events on the day include Thiruvathira, Mohiniyattam, Kathakali, Mappilapattu, light music, group dance, English skit, clarinet-bugle, instrumental music, and Hindi and Malayalam elocution.

Adoor Prakash, MP, will inaugurate the valedictory of the festival on Friday evening.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US