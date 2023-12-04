HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

District School Arts Festival begins at Attingal today

Over 6,400 students will participate in 307 events at 14 venues at the four-day event

December 04, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Close on the heels of the State School Science Festival here, curtain will go up on the District School Arts Festival that will begin at Attingal on Tuesday.

More than 6,400 students will participate in 307 events at 14 venues at the four-day festival. Government Boys Higher Secondary School (HSS), Attingal, will be the main venue. The other venues include Government Girls HSS, District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Town Upper Primary School, DEO Office, and the Government College grounds.

Students from upper primary, high school, higher secondary, and vocational higher secondary streams from the 12 sub-districts in the State will participate. The numbers may increase if students who have appealed the decisions at the sub-district level are taken into account.

Speaker A.N. Shamseer will inaugurate the festival at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. O.S. Ambika, MLA, will preside. MLAs Kadakampally Surendran, C.K. Hareendran, and K. Ansalan will be present.

Creative contests such as painting, oil painting, story-writing, poetry, and essay writing as well as Arabic and Urdu arts festivals will begin at Government Girls HSS at 9 a.m. Art contests will begin at all venues at 10 a.m. Some of the main events on the day include Thiruvathira, Mohiniyattam, Kathakali, Mappilapattu, light music, group dance, English skit, clarinet-bugle, instrumental music, and Hindi and Malayalam elocution.

Adoor Prakash, MP, will inaugurate the valedictory of the festival on Friday evening.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.