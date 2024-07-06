District revenue assembly takes up issues such as title deed disbursal in Kollam

‘Bhoorahitarillatha Punalur’, a project in sync with Revenue department’s goal to ensure land, land deeds and smart services to all, is a model for the State, Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said.

He was speaking at the fourth Kollam district revenue assembly ‘Vision and Mission 2021-26’ in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday evening.

The Minister directed revenue officials to find more land to complete the project, a demand raised by Punalur MLA P.S. Supal. “There are 15 villages in the taluk and land is available in many parts. Villages of Punalur should be given priority in digital reserve process. If the survey is completed and the government finds and allocates land, 10,000 people can be given land and title deeds,” said the MLA in the Assembly.

P.C. Vishnunath, MLA, said the Agriculture department has started construction on the land allotted to the police station in the Kundara constituency and the matter should be seriously probed. District Collector N. Devidas replied that the incident in which an FIR was registered against the panchayat secretary will be investigated at the earliest. The Minister instructed the Collector to find if suitable land can be identified and made available for the police station.

Mr. Vishnunath also demanded front office system in village offices. Kovoor Kunjumon, MLA, said that many people are yet to get title deeds in the Kunnathur constituency.

“All villages in the Chathannur constituency have been modernised under the Janapaksham Chathannur project. Therefore, the villages of the constituency did not have to be included in government’s smart village scheme. However, digital front offices are also needed to give awareness to the people. With that, announcement of ‘Janapaksham Chatannur’ can be made,” said G.S. Jayalal, MLA.

Karunagapally MLA C.R. Mahesh demanded that the issue related to the thandaper of Kulasekharapuram village be resolved. “Land should be allotted for the construction of Karunagapally revenue tower. A revenue tower is required as many revenue office buildings were lost during land acquisition for highway development,” he said.

Sujith Vijayan Pillai demanded that technical systems be allowed in smart villages. The MLA added that the statistics on the dash board should be checked and updated.