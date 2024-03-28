District resource centres come to children’s aid

March 28, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Gini (name changed), a class XII student in the district, exhibited symptoms such as stomach ache, headache, and vomiting during important school days such as a test or exam day. She had been showing these symptoms from a young age, and no amount of scans and medications had helped. Doctors could not find any physical cause for her symptoms and suggested it was psychological. The endless hospital visits were also taking a toll on her parents.

When Gini was referred to the district resource centre under the Our Responsibility to Children (ORC) project of the Women and Child Development (WCD) department, it was found that she was borderline intelligent. Fear of not doing well in school made her anxious, physically unwell, and ultimately she would end up skipping school. To address her condition, psychotherapy was provided to her at the district resource centre. Today, Gini has left regular school behind and shifted to a vocational course that she liked.

Like Gini, many children are referred to district resource centres that act as a hub for addressing all referral cases related to children. The referrals could be from the psychosocial counsellors in schools, child welfare committees, juvenile justice boards, Kaval and Kaval Plus projects of the WCD department, or parenting clinics.

ADVERTISEMENT

3,991 cases till Feb

This financial year, 3,991 cases related to children have been handled by the district resource centres till February, says Hafseena M.K.P., programme officer, ORC.

At present, the resource centres function in 13 districts with 100% State funding. Approval has been given for one centre in Palakkad district and appointment letters sent.

Most of the cases that are referred to the district resource centres pertain to behavioural problems, followed by emotional issues. Learning disability cases, substance abuse cases, development disorders, family discord, and academic issues are also referred to them.

The centres have a panel of experts such as psychologist, psychiatrist, counsellor, special educator, legal experts and so on.

The ORC psychologist conducts an initial assessment to determine if a student needs counselling from a psychologist, a psychiatric who can provide medical intervention, or a special educator to provide academic support. If need be, they can be referred to legal experts in the district units of the department, says Aswantya S.K., ORC psychologist.

Officials say that there are plans to scale up the ORC from the 700-odd schools now to all schools that have psychosocial counsellors. In such a scenario, the district resource centres will play a broader role since referrals to it will also increase.

There are also plans to increase the bouquet of services provided at the centres such as responsible parenting modules for parents and counselling for couple who plan on becoming parents. The centres will also play an important role in the de-addiction and rehabilitation programme being implemented by the Excise department.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.