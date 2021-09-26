Kerala

District reports 1,861 new cases

The district recorded 1,861 COVID-19 cases and 2,096 recoveries on Sunday. The number of active cases dropped to 14,754. The test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 15.4%.

As many as 42,055 people are currently in quarantine in the district. These include 8,727 people observing self-isolation at home.

Containment zones

New containment zones have been declared in Kuruthamkode and Kombadikkal wards of Kattakada grama panchayat. The existing ones in Vattappankode ward of Nanniyode grama panchayat, Ponnara and Killi wards of Kattakada grama panchayat have been lifted.


