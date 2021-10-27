District reports 1284 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

27 October 2021 21:53 IST

The district logged 1,284 COVID-19 cases and 476 recoveries on Wednesday.

The number of active cases stood at 10,175, and the test positivity rate, 14.3%.

Advertising

Advertising

In all, 45,494 people are in quarantine in the district, with 2006 people being added to the list on Wednesday.

Vellanad town ward has been excluded from the list of containment zones with the infection rate brought under control, the district administration said.