KeralaTHIRUVANANTHAPURAM 27 October 2021 21:53 IST
District reports 1284 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday
Updated: 27 October 2021 21:53 IST
The district logged 1,284 COVID-19 cases and 476 recoveries on Wednesday.
The number of active cases stood at 10,175, and the test positivity rate, 14.3%.
In all, 45,494 people are in quarantine in the district, with 2006 people being added to the list on Wednesday.
Vellanad town ward has been excluded from the list of containment zones with the infection rate brought under control, the district administration said.
