District ready for counting on Dec.16

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

14 December 2020 20:50 IST

COVID-19 protocol to be followed in all the 16 counting centres

Arrangements have been completed for the counting of votes polled in the district in the December 8 local body elections on Wednesday, District Collector Navjot Khosa, also the District Election Officer, has said. In all 16 counting centres have been arranged in the district.

The postal votes would be counted first. As many as 28,643 postal ballots were distributed to officials on election duty and the special voters—COVID-19-positive and quarantined voters—in the district, the District Collector said. In all, 146 special voters, including 45 who were COVID-19 patients, had visited polling booths to cast their votes on December 8.

Advertising

Advertising

Votes polled in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation would be counted at the Sarvodaya Vidyalaya ICSE School, Nalanchira. The counting centres for the municipalities would be as follows: Varkala (Varkala municipal office), Neyyattinkara (Govt Boys HSS, Neyyattinkara), Attingal (Attingal municipal office), Nedumangad (Boys High School, Mancha).

The counting centres for the block panchayats would be as follows: Parassala (Government BHSS, Parassala), Perumkadavila (Govt HSS, Marayamuttom), Vellanad (G. Karthikeyan Memorial Govt VHSS, Vellanad), Nedumangad (Girls HSS, Nedumangad), Vamanapuram (Govt HSS, Venjaramoodu), Chirayinkeezhu (Govt Model BHSS, Attingal), Varkala (Sivagiri SN College), Kilimanoor (HSS Kilimanoor), Athiyannoor (New HSS, Nellimoodu), Nemom (DVMNNM HSS, Maranalloor), Pothencode (Govt HSS, Kazhakootam).

COVID-19 protocol

The COVID-19 protocol would be strictly followed at the counting centres, Ms. Khosa said. It would also be applicable for the victory celebrations. The 16 counting centres in the district would be disinfected on Tuesday. Counting officers had been directed to wear gloves, masks and face shields. Entry to the counting centres would be restricted with passes. Only the candidate, chief election agent, and the counting agent would be allowed inside the hall. Electronic equipment including mobile phones were banned inside the centres, she said.