District Police Chief will be asked to ensure free and fair probe into POCSO case survivor’s death: panel

Published - May 20, 2024 07:30 pm IST - IDUKKI

Kerala Women’s Commission chief visits house of deceased at Erattayar in Kattappana

The Hindu Bureau

A sitting held by the Kerala Women’s Commission at the Idukki Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Kerala Women’s Commission will direct the Idukki District Police Chief to ensure a free and fair investigation into the death of a POCSO case survivor at Erattayar in Kattappana recently, commission chairperson P. Satheedevi has said.

After visiting the house of the deceased on Monday, Ms. Satheedevi said the commission would direct the police to collect scientific evidence in the case. “The commission has already registered a suo motu case and sought a report from the District Police Chief in the incident,” said Ms. Satheedevi.

An 18-year-old girl, who was a POCSO case survivor, was found dead at her house with a belt tightened around her neck on May 14.

Panel sitting

Meanwhile, eight cases were settled at a sitting held by the Kerala Women’s Commission at the Idukki collectorate on Monday.

“There is a rising need for providing pre-marriage counselling to youngsters, considering the increasing number of divorce cases. Most of the petitions before the commission point towards such a need,” said Ms. Satheedevi.

Thirty-two cases were considered during the sitting by the commission. Police reports were sought in two complaints. One complaint each was sent to the legal services authority and the Revenue department. Twenty cases were rescheduled for the next sitting.

Elizabeth Mamman Mathayi, commission member, Circle Inspector Jose Kurian, and counsellor Rubia O. attended the sitting.

