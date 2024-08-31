GIFT a SubscriptionGift
District Planning Committee meeting reviews progress of developmental works in Thiruvananthapuram

Published - August 31, 2024 10:43 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Urgent measures were sought on Saturday for carrying out repairs on defunct street lights and traffic signals on roads in the capital city. Vattiyoorkavu MLA V.K. Prasanth raised the matter at the District Planning Committee (DPC) meeting held here.

Thiruvananthapuram MLA Antony Raju urged the departments concerned to speed up work on the deployment of geotubes off Poonthura, the rebuilding of the Vallakadavu bridge and the positioning of slabs over the Amayizhanjan canal on the Vanchiyoor-Pattoor stretch.

The DPC meeting, chaired by Additional District Magistrate T.K. Vineeth, reviewed the progress of work on various development projects in Thiruvananthapuram district.

Aruvikkara MLA G. Stephen urged government departments to speed up the work on the Aruvikkara tourism corridor project, the renovation of ‘Layams’ at the Bonacaud estate and the development of the Chullimanoor-Tholikode road. He also urged the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation to reinstate bus services that were discontinued at various depots in his constituency.

Kattakada MLA I.B. Satheesh sought urgent measures for expediting land acquisition for the development of Kattakada town.

The roads in Vamanapuram constituency that were dug up for laying water pipes should be urgently restored, Vamanapuram MLA D.K. Murali told the meeting.

Parassala MLA C.K. Hareendran reviewed the progress of the development activities being undertaken at the hospitals in Parassala Assembly constituency.

Representatives of MPs and MLAs, District Planning officer V.S. Biju and officials of various government departments attended the meeting.

