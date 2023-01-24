District Planning Committee meeting approves annual plan amendment of 65 local bodies

January 24, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - KOLLAM

The District Planning Committee (DPC) has approved the annual plan amendment of 65 local bodies for 2023-24 along with additional agendas of the three municipalities and the Kollam city Corporation.

The committee meeting held recently was chaired by district panchayat president Sam K. Daniel. The meeting congratulated the local bodies that participated in The Citizen campaign that led to the declaration of Kollam as the first Constitution literate district in the country. It was decided to conduct more programmes as part of the follow-up activities.

Aid for dialysis

The committee approved the Kerala Solid Waste Management Project (KSWMP) action plan. Local bodies have been asked to allocate adequate funds for the Jeevanam scheme which provides medical assistance to dialysis patients. The Social Welfare department has been instructed to distribute scholarship to the differently abled in a timely manner. The local bodies have been directed to organise arts and sports competitions for them and submit an urgent report of various projects undertaken in the district.

Government nominee in the planning committee M. Viswanathan, DPC members and block and grama panchayat presidents and secretaries attended the meeting.