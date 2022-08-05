District Planning Committee approves annual Plans of Kannur Corporation

Projects include Plan fund (General), Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe fund

Projects include Plan fund (General), Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe fund

The District Planning Committee (DPC) has approved the allocation of ₹160 crore for executing various projects under the annual Plan of the Kannur Corporation for the year 2022-23.

The projects include Plan fund (General), Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe fund, maintenance grant (road and non-road), and Finance Commission grant.

Some of the allocations include ₹39.4 crore for construction and maintenance of new roads, ₹4.79 crore for the upkeep of schools, hospitals, and Krishi Bhavans, ₹75 lakh for construction of anganwadis, ₹1.75 crore for a nutritional scheme for anganwadi children, ₹1.25 crore for providing scholarships and assistive devices to the differently abled, ₹41 lakh for purchasing laptops for SC students, ₹7.5 lakh for beds for senior citizens, and ₹50 lakh for financial assistance of dialysis patients.

Likewise, ₹75 lakh has been allocated for the purchase of Ayurvedic, homeopathic, and allopathic medicines in hospitals, ₹5 lakh for Miyawaki Forestry, ₹5 lakh for post-surgery medical assistance for transgenders, ₹30 lakh for purchase of medicines for the terminally ill, and ₹38 lakh for palliative care.

Other projects

Other major projects include, roadside rest centre, napkin incinerator in schools, renovation of Jawahar Stadium Ground, interlocking and drainage improvement at stadium corner, construction and renovation of houses, setting up of a cultural centre in the city, water purifier for schools and anganwadis, sterilisation of stray dogs, purchase of vehicles for waste management, urban beautification, phase two upgradation of Kakkad river, and Chelora Legacy Waste Disposal.