Capital put on alert after political clashes

With cases of sporadic political violence being reported over the past few days, the district has been placed on alert to avoid further escalation of the situation.

Incidents of violence among Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and Bharatiya Janata Party activists have been reported from several areas in the district with a clash in Chirayinkeezhu resulting in a police officer and seven protesters sustaining injuries.

Cases of vandalism

Many cases of vandalism on party offices and residences of political activists have also sparked tension in the last few days.

“Although the ongoing tension is borne out of a rivalry related to State politics, localised issues often could be blown out of proportion. Considering the political tension that prevails across the State, we are sparing no efforts to prevent possible escalations,” Thiruvananthapuram (Rural) Superintendent of Police P. Asok Kumar said.

Simutaneous rallies

There have been claims that the clash that had taken place at Cheruvallimukku, near Chirayinkeezhu, on Friday could have been avoided by preventing the parties from holding simultaneous demonstrations. Dismissing the allegation, Mr. Kumar said the police unit led by Attingal Circle Inspector managed to adopt all possible measures in the heat of the moment. “Very often, political parties fail to obtain permission before organising demonstrations. At Cheruvallimukku, the CPI(M) activists were permitted to begin their protest rally only after the conclusion of the one taken out by the BJP. However, with a few protesters engaging in arguments, the situation snowballed into a clash,” he said.

The situation is not much different in the Thiruvananthapuram city limits with retaliatory attacks pre-empted in Nemom and adjacent areas, and other places such as Sreekaryam. In light of the situation, security has been beefed up in such areas.

With Vice President Hamid Ansari set to arrive for a function on Monday, all possible measures were being initiated to ensure maintenance of law and order, according to City Police Commissioner G. Sparjan Kumar.

Around 55 personnel attached to the Special Armed Police (SAP) Battalion have been deployed as a striking force under the Attingal sub-division. The police have also intensified patrolling in politically volatile areas and near the offices of political parties across the district.

Sources said that the district administration could initiate a meeting of police officials and political leaders to broker and restore peace in the district. The issue concerning flag poles and flex boards installed by political parties is also likely to figure in the discussions.