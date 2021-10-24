District panels for building permit extension

Thiruvananthapuram

24 October 2021 00:54 IST

Move is part of Govt policy to promote investments and entrepreneurship

District-level committees will be formed to reduce the delay in extension of validity of building permits that have completed ten years, Minister for Local Self-Governments (LSG) M.V.Govindan has said. For this purpose, changes will be made in the building rules.

At present, a five-member committee consisting of the LSG Principal Secretary and the Chief Town Planner used to consider applications for extension of validity.

Changes are being brought in to this arrangement as many have been facing difficulties due to delay in the extension of validity.

The move is also part of the Government’s stated policy to promote investments and entrepreneurship, said the Minister.

The district committees will consist of the District Town Planner, Executive Engineer of the district panchayat, and the secretary and engineer of the respective local body.

Decisions on applications submitted to these committees have to be made within 30 days.