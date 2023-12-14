District panchayat to organise She Parliament, model session

December 14, 2023 02:24 am | Updated 02:24 am IST - KOCHI

Around 150 women from the rural areas of Ernakulam will be part of a She Parliament being organised under the aegis of the district panchayat here.

The She Parliament will be part of the one-day model parliament session, said district panchayat president Ullas Thomas on Wednesday. He added that the model parliament session was being organised to create awareness and familiarise women with Parliament proceedings.

The participants were given a day-long familiarisation class on November 4 and 5. They were given handbooks on the proceedings of Parliament.

The model parliament session will be held on December 15 at Bharata Mata College auditorium from 2 p.m. The Governor, Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Chief Minister, Ministers, and the Leader of the Opposition have already been elected from members of the assembly selected for training, said Mr. Thomas. The Governor’s address, discussions on the address, question and answer sessions, and calling attention motion will be part of the model session.

The public will get an opportunity to view the proceedings. The participants will be given special prizes. They will also get an opportunity to view the proceedings of the State Assembly for a day. Another model assembly session is being planned with the help of the present team in the old Assembly hall in the State capital, Mr. Thomas added.