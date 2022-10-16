Kollam district panchayat to open pharmacy under Jeevanam project

Medicines will be made available to those suffering from renal diseases and those undergoing dialysis and kidney transplant

The Hindu Bureau KOLLAM
October 16, 2022 20:28 IST

Kollam district panchayat will be providing medicines at a nominal cost to kidney patients as part of its Jeevanam project, said president Sam K. Daniel here on Sunday. Jeevanam is a scheme implemented by the Local Self-Government (LSG) institution for the welfare of kidney patients and a pharmacy has been set up next to the district panchayat office here.

At present, free dialysis is being provided to more than 300 persons under the scheme and now onwards, medicines will be made available to those suffering from renal diseases and those undergoing dialysis and kidney transplant. “This will provide some relief to patients struggling to meet expenses of medication and related treatments. We have completed the registration process of the pharmacy and a pharmacist has been appointed. We have already received more than four hundred applications for medicines,” said Mr. Daniel.

Under Jeevanam Kidney Welfare Foundation, dialysis is performed in three shifts daily for 27 people each at Kollam District hospital. Apart from that, five taluk hospitals are also providing free dialysis under the scheme. After January 1, 2021, a financial assistance of ₹1 lakh is being given to persons who have undergone kidney transplant. In the first phase, 20 beneficiaries were provided assistance and the panchayat has received around sixty applications for the second phase.

In the next phase of the project, awareness campaigns will also be launched. People will be made aware of the importance of identifying the symptoms of renal diseases in advance, ensuring treatment at the initial stage itself and taking precautions to prevent the diseases. “

Jeevanam project is progressing with the cooperation of other local bodies in the district and the public. The cooperation of LSGs, Kudumbashree, schools and colleges in the district will be ensured for the campaign,” he said.

