District panchayat to implement steps to address stray dog menace

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 15, 2022 23:53 IST

The Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat has formulated a multi-pronged strategy to deal with the growing menace posed by street dogs.

A meeting chaired by district panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar here on Thursday decided to intensify precautionary vaccination and sterilisation of dogs, and waste management efforts in local bodies.

The anti-rabies vaccine drive will be undertaken on a war-footing by roping in more dog catchers. While there are currently 40 trained dog catchers in the district, the district panchayat will enlist the services of 100 more people who will be imparted specialised training for the purpose. The mandatory certification programme will also be enforced for pet dogs and the exercise will be completed by October 20.

Five veterinary centres will be equipped with sterilisation equipment and other facilities to expedite the Animal Birth Control (ABC) process. The sterilisation centres will be established in Nedumangad veterinary polyclinic, Perunkadavila, Chemmaruthy, Vakkom and Pangode veterinary dispensaries. The district panchayat will enter into a cost-sharing arrangement with the respective block and grama panchayats to realise the goal. The running costs of the facilities will be borne by the respective local bodies and a panchayat-level committee will oversee their operations.

Local bodies were also directed to step up waste management activities to address the stray dog menace. Sensitisation drives will also be conducted by focusing on schools, residents associations and animal welfare organisations.

District Collector Geromic George and the district heads of various departments also participated in the meeting.

