District panchayat- Subhiksha Keralam

10 June 2020 23:15 IST

Farming activity has been started in 1,450 acres out of a total of 7,400 acres of fallow land in the district as part of the Subhiksha Keralam project for self-sufficiency in agricultural production.

District panchayat president V.K.Madhu said here on Wednesday that the State has been able to start various types of farming activitities with the participation of the public in large numbers.

The district panchayat has been running a similar project called Saphala. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan gave a call to increase agricultural production to achieve self-sufficiency, after which the Subhiksha Keralam project was formulated.

Workers of the Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Scheme, Kudumbashree volunteers, cooperative banks, volunteers and farmers' organisations are part of the activities. The Agriculture Department is providing quality seeds and saplings, sourced from agricultural farms and universities. Mr. Madhu said that farming will begin in the remaining areas by June end.