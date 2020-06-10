Kerala

District panchayat- Subhiksha Keralam

Farming activity has been started in 1,450 acres out of a total of 7,400 acres of fallow land in the district as part of the Subhiksha Keralam project for self-sufficiency in agricultural production.

District panchayat president V.K.Madhu said here on Wednesday that the State has been able to start various types of farming activitities with the participation of the public in large numbers.

The district panchayat has been running a similar project called Saphala. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan gave a call to increase agricultural production to achieve self-sufficiency, after which the Subhiksha Keralam project was formulated.

Workers of the Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Scheme, Kudumbashree volunteers, cooperative banks, volunteers and farmers' organisations are part of the activities. The Agriculture Department is providing quality seeds and saplings, sourced from agricultural farms and universities. Mr. Madhu said that farming will begin in the remaining areas by June end.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 10, 2020 11:16:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/district-panchayat-subhiksha-keralam/article31798632.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY