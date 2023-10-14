District panchayat president goes for reconciliation in mobile phone theft case

October 14, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Eighty-nine per cent of compoundable criminal cases were resolved amicably at a jail adalat organised by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), in collaboration with the Department of Prisons, here on Saturday.

The success rate at the jail adalat conducted by the DLSA, a vital component of the NALSA (National Legal Services Authority) Under Trial Review Committee Special Campaign 2023 to expedite release of under trial prisoners, at Central Prison, Poojappura, was outstanding, S. Shamnad, Sub-judge, and DLSA Secretary said.

One of the cases, pending before the Neyyattinkara Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, stood out for the complainant was Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar.

The accused in the case had been charged with theft of mobile phone belonging to Mr. Suresh Kumar. Besides the accused, four others, all from Bangladesh, had been initially restrained, but the accused alone faced theft charges and found himself in judicial custody at the Neyyattinkara Special Sub-jail.

He, however, displayed a remarkable change of heart on meeting Mr. Suresh Kumar. He not only expressed sincere remorse but also offered a heartfelt apology for the distress caused. Mr. Suresh Kumar also chose a path of reconciliation and expressed willingness to settle the matter amicably, without any monetary compensation. The sole condition he set forth was that the accused undergo counselling and supervision for a brief period.

In another case, the complainant Ashokan had alleged that the accused stole a sum of ₹44,000 and his driving license and election ID from the storage space in his vehicle. The complainant and the accused reached an amicable resolution with the complainant expressing his unwillingness to pursue the case any further.

One case related to theft of concrete shutters from a construction site. The complainant, Shameer, a contractor, expressed his willingness to settle the matter if the accused were warned against repetition of the offense. At the intervention of the the DLSA team, the accused who had already spent five months in judicial custody apologised to Mr. Shameer.

Some other cases involved theft of motorcycles. They too were resolved amicably.

Inaugurating the jail adalat, Mr. Shamnad underlined the need for transformation, both in behavior and character, in individuals who had pleaded guilty to their actions. Numerous cases were settled through meaningful dialogue, underscoring the effectiveness of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms and demonstrating that the justice system had the potential to not only address wrongdoing but also to encourage positive change, he said.

Central Prison superintendent Sathyaraj, prison welfare officer Sumanth, joint superintendent Al Shan, chief legal aid defense counsel Swapna Raj, and other legal aid defense counsel members spoke.