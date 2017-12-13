District panchayat opens palliative care society

The State’s performance in palliative care has drawn world attention, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan while inaugurating the ‘Sneham’ Medical Palliative Care society at the district medical office here on Tuesday.

This is the first time in the State that a local self-government institution has started a charitable society for palliative care, district panchayat president V.K. Madhu said.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the ‘Snehasparsham’ scholarship scheme at the function. Mr. Vijayan called for collective participation from all sections of society to ensure better palliative care for both disease-ridden and old-age patients. He appreciated the ‘Sneham madhuram’ programme, which is a relief fund for palliative patients created with contribution from school students.

‘Snehasparsam’, which is a collective scheme by all three tiers of the panchayat gives a scholarship of ₹2000 a month and a uniform allowance of ₹2,500 a year to all mentally-challenged children in the district.

K. Muraleedharan, MLA, inaugurated the ‘sneham madhuram’ scheme and tri-scooter distribution for the differently abled at the function.