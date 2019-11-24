District panchayat issues guidelines for schools

The district panchayat has issued a set of guidelines to schools in the district to ensure a child-friendly atmosphere in these institutions. The guidelines, is2sued by district panchayat President V.K.Madhu, comes in light of a student’s death from snakebite at a school in Wayanad.

One of the guidelines is that any existing rules regarding removal of footwear for entry to class rooms, laboratories, staff rooms or libraries in schools should be withdrawn immediately. Students should be made aware of the importance of footwear and it should be ensured that the students are wearing these to the classes.

Priority should be given to keep the school and its premises clean. Buckets, mugs and adequate lighting should be ensured in toilets.

School authorities should ensure emergency medical help in case any student complains of physical or mental difficulties. Parents also should be informed immediately.

A first-aid box should be kept at the school and first aid administered when need arises. Parent Teacher Association (PTA) meetings have to be convened immediately in all schools, with the participation of people’s representatives, and ensure that the school and surroundings are cleaned up. PTA meetings have to be held periodically.