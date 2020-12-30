District panchayat elections go as expected

Suresh Kumar elected president and Shailaja Begum elected vice president

There was not much change in the expected script in the Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat election, as D. Suresh Kumar and A. Shailaja Begum of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) were chosen for top posts on Wednesday.

While the president election was a no-contest, as the United Democratic Front (UDF) could not field a candidate, the vice president election witnessed the LDF and the UDF securing the expected number of votes.

In the 26-member council, the LDF has 20 seats, while the UDF has 6 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which had one seat in the previous term, failed to repeat their win this time. On Wednesday, District Collector Navjot Khosa presided over the election proceedings.

The UDF was unable to field a candidate for the president post, as it is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates in this term. With no SC candidate among its six winners, the UDF could could not contest. Mr. Suresh Kumar, who wrested the Malayinkeezh division from the UDF for the first time, was elected unopposed to the post. The District Collector administered the oath to the newly elected President.

In the election to the vice president post held in the afternoon, the UDF had fielded Sofy Thomas, who won from the Palode division, against Shailaja Begum, who won from the Kizhuvilam division. The LDF candidate polled all of the front’s 20 votes, while the UDF candidate got six votes. Mr. Suresh Kumar administered the oath to Ms. Shailaja Begum.

Following the election process, a function was organised to congratulate the winners. Among those present on the occasion were the outgoing district panchayat President V.K. Madhu, V.K. Prasanth, MLA, CPI (M) district secretary and former district panchayat president Anavoor Nagappan, and others. Mr. Sureshkumar said that this was an opportunity for him to strengthen the State government’s developmental initiatives. He said that the new administration would focus on implementing people- friendly projects.