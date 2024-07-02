District Panchayat constitutes technical committee to address water hyacinth issue in Kottayam

Efforts to find a lasting solution to the water hyacinth menace have received a significant boost with authorities here on Tuesday constituting a technical committee to address the issue.

The committee, chaired by district panchayat president K.V. Bindu, has been tasked with submitting a report within a month. Officials said the initiative aimed at ending the troubles posed by the invasive plant by this monsoon season itself.

Water hyacinth, known for its rapid proliferation when water levels drop, significantly impacts the local community by disrupting water transport and inland fisheries sector. These densely interwoven plants tend to accumulate at the openings of canals and rivers leading to the lake system, severely affecting tourism industry and hindering the transportation of drinking water to Kuttanad and the movement of paddy stock from polder networks.

Vaikom block panchayat president K.K. Ranjith will serve as the convener of the committee, which includes project officer of the employment guarantee scheme, executive engineers from both Minor and Major Irrigation departments, assistant executive engineer of Agriculture department, and experts from the Environment Science department of Mahatma Gandhi University and Rajiv Gandhi Institute Of Technology, Pampady.

As part of the report preparation, the committee will engage in discussions with local bodies and other stakeholders, including the farming and fisheries community living along the backwater system.

