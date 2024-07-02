GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

District Panchayat constitutes technical committee to address water hyacinth issue in Kottayam

The committee has been tasked with submitting a report within a month.

Published - July 02, 2024 07:09 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of hyacinth floating being removed on the Alappuzha-Kottayam boat channel to prepare a passage for the boat. A scene near Kodimatha, Kottayam.

A file photo of hyacinth floating being removed on the Alappuzha-Kottayam boat channel to prepare a passage for the boat. A scene near Kodimatha, Kottayam. | Photo Credit: File

Efforts to find a lasting solution to the water hyacinth menace have received a significant boost with authorities here on Tuesday constituting a technical committee to address the issue.

The committee, chaired by district panchayat president K.V. Bindu, has been tasked with submitting a report within a month. Officials said the initiative aimed at ending the troubles posed by the invasive plant by this monsoon season itself.

Water hyacinth, known for its rapid proliferation when water levels drop, significantly impacts the local community by disrupting water transport and inland fisheries sector. These densely interwoven plants tend to accumulate at the openings of canals and rivers leading to the lake system, severely affecting tourism industry and hindering the transportation of drinking water to Kuttanad and the movement of paddy stock from polder networks.

Vaikom block panchayat president K.K. Ranjith will serve as the convener of the committee, which includes project officer of the employment guarantee scheme, executive engineers from both Minor and Major Irrigation departments, assistant executive engineer of Agriculture department, and experts from the Environment Science department of Mahatma Gandhi University and Rajiv Gandhi Institute Of Technology, Pampady.

As part of the report preparation, the committee will engage in discussions with local bodies and other stakeholders, including the farming and fisheries community living along the backwater system.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.