District panchayat chief: KC(M) nominates member

As per a seat-sharing pact within the United Democratic Front, the Kerala Congress (M) [KC(M)] has nominated Sebastian Kulathungal as the next president of the Kottayam district panchayat.

KC(M) district president Sunny Thekkedam here on Sunday served a letter to District Congress Committee president Joshy Philip, stating that a meeting of the party’s district panchayat parliamentary committee selected Mr. Kulathungal for the post. The meeting, according to the letter, was convened in the presence of KC(M) chairman Jose K. Mani.

In the 22-member district panchayat council, the Congress has eight seats and the KC(M) six. The CPI(M) also has six seats, while the CPI and Kerala Janapaksham has one seat each.

As per the original agreement in the UDF after the previous local body election, the Congress and the KC(M) were to share the five-year team. Within the Congress, the two-and-a-half-year term was to be shared among Joshy Philip from the Vakathanam division and Sunny Pampady from the Pampady division.

However, in April 2017, Mr. Philip was elected the District Congress Committee president. Following this, an election to the post of the district panchayat president was held. The KC(M), which had severed ties with the UDF by then, contested the election and defeated Mr. Pampady, the Congress nominee.

When the KC(M) returned to the UDF fold, its nominee Zacharias Kuthiravelil stepped down from the president’s post and made way for Mr. Pampady.

As per the understanding, Mr. Pampady would step down from the presidency after 15 months and Mr. Kulathungal would hold the position for the remaining term.