District panchayat Budget provides thrust for welfare schemes

February 15, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat has provided thrust on welfare schemes in various sectors including education, agriculture, and public health, in its Budget for the 2024-25 fiscal presented on Thursday.

In a political statement against the Centre, the Left Democratic Front (LDF)-ruled local body also announced plans to develop Constitution literacy among the public and distribute copies of the Preamble to all households in the district.

Panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar, who accused the Union government of attempting to create a north-south divide in the country, said an allocation of ₹1 crore has been made to attain total Constitution literacy by the Republic Day next year.

The Budget anticipated a revenue of ₹837.04 crore against an expenditure of ₹833.23 crore to denote a surplus of ₹3.80 crore was presented by district panchayat vice president A. Shailaja Begum.

For palliative care

The panchayat has decided to launch a breakfast scheme for students in 71 lower primary and upper primary schools that function under its purview. An amount of ₹1.75 crore has been earmarked for the initiative.

The Budget has earmarked ₹11.6 crore for various activities planned in the healthcare sector. These include ‘Ayur Sathwanam’, a scheme envisaged to extend secondary palliative care for senior citizens and bedridden people. Teams led by doctors will be deployed to houses to provide Ayurveda treatment. An amount of ₹75 lakh has been allocated for the project.

Community early intervention centres will be introduced in hospitals run by the district panchayat to provide specialised support to children up to the age of 18 years who are diagnosed with autism and other developmental disorders. The Budget has earmarked ₹50 lakh for the purpose.

Labour bank

The panchayat will develop a mobile application to expand the activities of the labour bank of agricultural workers that has been created in the district as a means to create more job opportunities for workers and provide clients a wide range of choice. A farm incubation unit will also be launched under the labour bank at a cost of ₹71 lakh.

An allocation of ₹4.81 crore has been made for the animal husbandry sector. The planned activities include the launch of mobile veterinary units at the three taluk veterinary hospitals to provide doorstep services for livestock farmers.

Against dowry

The local body will also embark on a ‘No dowry, No worry’ campaign to create awareness of the banned practice of dowry. A total allocation of ₹5.38 crore has been made to implement various schemes for women development and to bring women hailing from socially and economically backward sections in the remote parts of the district to the mainstream.